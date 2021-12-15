UK records highest ever daily number of Covid cases1 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2021, 10:15 PM IST
- The arrival of the Omicron variant has sent cases spiralling, with the daily total overtaking the previous highest figure of 68,053
|
Listen to this article
Britain on Wednesday recorded a further 78,610 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases, the highest daily total since the pandemic hit the country last year.
The arrival of the Omicron variant has sent cases spiralling, with the daily total overtaking the previous highest figure of 68,053, which came in January as the Alpha variant spread.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!