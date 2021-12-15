Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UK records highest ever daily number of Covid cases

UK records highest ever daily number of Covid cases

Covid cases in UK
1 min read . 10:15 PM IST AFP

  • The arrival of the Omicron variant has sent cases spiralling, with the daily total overtaking the previous highest figure of 68,053

Britain on Wednesday recorded a further 78,610 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases, the highest daily total since the pandemic hit the country last year.

The arrival of the Omicron variant has sent cases spiralling, with the daily total overtaking the previous highest figure of 68,053, which came in January as the Alpha variant spread.

