UK regulator says Pfizer Covid vaccine can be stored 31 days in fridge

The Pfizer BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 can be stored for up to 31 days at normal fridge temperatures in Britain after a change approved by the country's health and medicine regulator on Thursday.

"Now that the jab can be stored at normal fridge temperatures for up to 31 days, it can be used in a wider range of healthcare settings, giving patients greater access to the Pfizer vaccine."

The change came after the regulator assessed additional stability data, the MHRA said.

