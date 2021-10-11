Starting from today, Indians travelling to United Kingdom(UK) and vaccinated with two doses of Covishield vaccine will not have to take a covid-19 test or self-isolate after their arrival in UK.

UK changed the guidelines for Indians travelling to UK in the wake of India’s decision to impose reciprocal measures on British nationals under which UK nationals arriving in the country from Britain will have to undergo mandatory quarantine at home or in the destination address for 10 days after their arrival, sources said. Earlier United Kingdom had refused to recognise Covishield, the Indian-made version of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Changed travel advisory for Indians travelling to UK:

Indian travellers will be considered fully vaccinated if they had taken the second dose of the Covishield vaccine at least 14 days before their arrival in UK.

However, the day on which the second/final dose does was taken will not be counted as one of the 14 days, the government advisory said.

The Indian travellers will also have to complete a passenger locator form 48 hours before their arrival in UK.

"India will be added to this list of countries and territories with approved proof of vaccination 4am Monday 11 October. If you arrive in England before that date you must follow the rules for people who are not fully vaccinated. If you arrive after that, you can use a vaccine certificate to prove your vaccination status," the UK advisory said.

British High Commissioner to India on Thursday had said that there would be no quarantine required for fully vaccinated Indian travellers in the UK from October 11, thereby ending the row over what New Delhi described as "discriminatory" travel rules by London.

Over possible recognition of Covaxin, the High Commissioner said, "We have to look at each process in terms of each vaccine. In turn, we start with the ones who are recognized by a regulator that includes obviously Covishield," as quoted by news agency ANI.

Last month, London announced the new rules making it mandatory for a 10-day quarantine and RT-PCR test even for fully vaccinated Indians travelling to the UK. In response to this, India in retaliation imposed reciprocal measures for UK citizens travelling to India since October 4.

