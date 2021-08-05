The United Kingdom will move India from 'red' to 'amber' list from next week( 8 August, Sunday)according to the information available on the UK government website. The other list of countries apart from India which have been moved to the amber list includes UAE, Qatar and Bahrain

The UK on Wednesday (local time) issued the latest COVID-19 travel update. "India will move to the amber list 4 am, Sunday 8 August (local time)," UK government said. The decision has come as a relief for the Indian diaspora in the UK, who had been demanding the easing of travel norms between India and Britain.

India which will be on the amber list will mean people travelling from here will have to undergo a 10-day quarantine at home.

UK Transport Secretary tweeted,"UAE, Qatar, India and Bahrain will be moved from the Red List to the Amber List.All changes come into effect Sun 8th August at 4am."

UAE, Qatar, India and Bahrain will be moved from the Red List 🔴 to the Amber List 🟠



All changes come into effect Sun 8th August at 4am.



See the full list of changes made today here 👇 [2/3]https://t.co/iYAJhsdm3y — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) August 4, 2021

Rules for passengers arriving in UK from amber list of countries:

Passengers arriving from the countries on the amber list, must take a COVID test three days before departure and book in advance for two COVID tests to be taken upon arrival in England as well as complete a passenger locator form on arrival.

On arrival in England, passengers must quarantine at home or in the place they have confirmed as their location for 10 days and take a COVID-19 test on or before day two and on or after day eight.

Under-18 and those fully vaccinated in the UK are exempt from the home quarantine, as well as those who have received two doses of Covid vaccine in the EU and US.

Also exempt are those “fully vaccinated in the UK or under the UK vaccine programme overseas; under 18 on the day you arrive in England and resident in the UK or in a country with a vaccination programme approved by the UK and part of a UK-approved vaccine trial".

Earlier in the month of April, the United Kingdom added India to its travel "red list".

India on Wednesday reported 42,625 new COVID-19 cases, 36,668 recoveries and 562 deaths in 24 hours, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With this, the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases has reached 3,17,69,132 including 3,09,33,022 discharges and 4,25,757 deaths.

The number of active cases has gone up to 4,10,353, accounting for 1.29 per cent of the total number of cases.

According to the health ministry, the daily positivity rate is at 2.31 per cent, the weekly positivity rate at 2.36 per cent, and the recovery is at 97.37 per cent.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!