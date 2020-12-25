UK returnee tests positive for Covid-19 in Indore, under special supervision

A 29-year-old man who had returned to Madhya Pradesh's Indore via Delhi from Scotland on December 18 tested positive for Covid-19, an official said on Friday.

His samples will be sent to advanced laboratories to ascertain if the infection is from the new strain of coronavirus recently discovered in the UK.

"We will send this patient's samples to advanced laboratories in Delhi and Pune to know more about the infection. It is not clear if it is the same strain. He has no symptoms but has been admitted in a separate ward under special supervision," Sumit Shukla, in-charge of the Government Super-specialty Hospital in Indore, said.

The man's family has also been shifted to a quarantine centre in the city.

Indore district, with a population of over 35 lakh, has been hit worst in Madhya Pradesh by the pandemic with its caseload standing at 53,323 including 855 deaths.

Measures against new variant

India and many other countries have barred flights from the UK since the new variant came to light.

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday reviewed the status and response measures taken towards passengers coming from the UK to India.

In the meeting, Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary, said that the government found positive cases among the UK returnees in the states/UTs of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Goa, Punjab, Gujarat and Kerala.

The states/UTs were advised to access the details of passengers from the UK to India on the online portal AIR-SUVIDHA and Bureau of Immigration. States/UTs were also asked to send the samples of those found positive to the laboratories identified for genome sequencing.

The list of six identified Laboratories along with the contact details of their nodal officers was also shared with the states. The laboratories are: CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative BiologyNew Delhi; CSIR- Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad; DBT- Institute of Life Sciences, Bhubaneswar; DBT-InStem-NCBS, Bangalore;DBT-National Institute of Biomedical Genomics (NIBMG), Kalyani, West Bengal; ICMR- National Institute of Virology, Pune.

With inputs from agencies.

