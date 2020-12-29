UK returnee who fled to Andhra from Delhi tests positive for new virus strain

An Anglo-Indian woman, who tested positive for Covid-19 after her return from the UK and managed to slip out of a hospital in Delhi to reach Andhra Pradesh , has been found infected with the new strain of coronavirus. However, there has been no reported spread of the variant from her in Andhra Pradesh.

She was traced to Rajamahendravaram and admitted to a hospital along with her son last week.

"A woman who escaped the isolation centre in Delhi and reached Andhra Pradesh in a special train turned out to be infected with new UK strain virus. There's no spread of UK strain in AP from her," said state health commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar on Tuesday.

"Of the 12 UK-returned passengers who tested positive for Covid-19, only the woman had the new strain," the health commissioner added.

Bhaskar said the health condition of the Anglo-Indian woman, who is presently in an isolation ward in the hospital, was perfect and she did not have any other ailments.

According to officials, she was tested for Covid-19 at the health centre in New Delhi international airport. The airport authorities handed her over to Safdarjung Hospital the following day for treatment.

As she was asymptomatic, she was asked to be in isolation for seven days. Once she received her out-patient card, she left the isolation facility without informing the authorities. Soon after, officials in East Godavari district received a communication from Delhi that the woman could be travelling to her home town Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh Express train.

The Andhra Pradesh health authorities, with the cooperation of railway police and local police, managed to locate the woman when the train arrived and took her to the Rajahmundry government hospital.

"Except her son, no other person got in touch with the woman. Even her son tested negative," the health commissioner said.

The woman returned to India on December 21 and landed in Delhi.

UK strain in India

Six passengers who returned from the UK were reported to have tested positive for the new strain of novel coronavirus until Tuesday morning.

"All these persons have been kept in single room isolation in designated health care facilities by respective state governments. Their close contacts have also been put under quarantine. Comprehensive contact tracing has been initiated for co-travellers, family contacts and others. Genome sequencing on other specimens is going on," the health ministry said.

The six passengers were among the 114 passengers who returned from the UK between 25 November and 23 December, who tested positive for Covid-19. Their samples were sent to 10 laboratories across the country for genetic sequencing.

About 33,000 passengers disembarked at various Indian airports from UK between 25 November and 23 December.

The government has already banned flights to and from UK from 23 December to Thursday over the new coronavirus strain.





