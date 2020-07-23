UK's Johnson calls for COVID-19 vigilance when colder months approach

UK's Johnson calls for COVID-19 vigilance when colder months approach1 min read . 04:34 PM IST
LONDON : British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said people must remain vigilant to the coronavirus threat when the country heads into winter.
"It is not the end of the story and we've got to be very, very vigilant as we go forward into the colder months," Johnson told UK media.
He was speaking in Orkney, an island group off the northern coast of Scotland, where he is trying to revive strained relations with Scotland by saying that the COVID-19 crisis has shown the collective power of the United Kingdom.
