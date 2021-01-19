OPEN APP
Home >News >India >UK says human error wiped out thousands of police computer records
A British policeman looks at the decorations on the Christmas tree outside Prime Minister's residence at 10 Downing Street in London, Saturday Nov. 28, 2020. A national lockdown will be relaxed over a few days of Christmas, but predictions point to a probable increase of the coronavirus rate. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP) (AP)
A British policeman looks at the decorations on the Christmas tree outside Prime Minister's residence at 10 Downing Street in London, Saturday Nov. 28, 2020. A national lockdown will be relaxed over a few days of Christmas, but predictions point to a probable increase of the coronavirus rate. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP) (AP)

UK says human error wiped out thousands of police computer records

1 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2021, 12:37 PM IST AP

Britain's policing minister Kit Malthouse said the mishap occurred during a ‘regular housekeeping process’ on the computer, which holds 13 million records

Britain's policing minister said Monday that “human error" led to hundreds of thousands of DNA records and other data on criminal suspects being erased from the national police computer.

Kit Malthouse told lawmakers in the House of Commons that the mishap occurred during a “regular housekeeping process" on the computer, which holds 13 million records. He said some 400,000 records were wiped, including 213,000 offense records and 170,000 arrest records.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premier Giuseppe Conte

Italian PM Conte pleads for Senate support ahead of confidence vote

3 min read . 07:23 PM IST
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant. File photo: Mint

India must remain an integral part of global economy: Amitabh Kant

2 min read . 07:19 PM IST
(Photo: Reuters)

India to supply Covid vaccines to 6 countries from tomorrow in a phased manner: MEA

1 min read . 07:18 PM IST
Selected applicants will be provided quantum computing hardware and other tools through a quantum computing service called Amazon Braket

MeitY collaborates with Amazon to set up India’s first quantum computing lab

1 min read . 07:09 PM IST

“Clearly this situation is very serious," Malthouse said, adding that “we will know the full extent of the impact of this issue over the next few days." Labour lawmaker Yvette Cooper said it was “very hard to understand how 400,000 records could be deleted from such a crucial system without there being a proper back-up system in place."

Malthouse said officials were trying to recover the data but he could not guarantee that no criminal investigations would be harmed by the error. He said the government was working “to make sure that any operational impact is obviated or mitigated."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout