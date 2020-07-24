India and the UK on Friday agreed to explore opportunities for enhanced trade partnership and subsequently a free trade agreement subject to progress in deepening trade ties, the UK side said after both sides held the 14th Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) meeting.

UK’s International Trade Secretary Liz Truss and India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal who led the bilateral talks, agreed to work towards removing additional barriers, and to work together to ensure both countries maximise the potential of their digital economies including on data regulation and interoperability. Goyal earlier this month said India and UK should sign an early harvest preferential trade agreement before negotiating an FTA.

“Work has been underway to reduce barriers to trade since both countries completed a Joint Trade Review in 2018. The UK’s new Global Tariff (UKGT) schedule serves as a ‘building block’ towards an increasingly open trade partnership. Assuming all tariffs are levied, the UKGT could boost trade flows by reducing tariffs on Indian exports by up to £40m per year. Alongside this, UK companies have secured recognition and registration of polyhalite, a multi-nutrient fertiliser mined in the UK, which will enable UK exports and help Indian farmers to increase crop yields while supporting a cleaner, greener and sustainable environment. Increasing investment in each other’s markets is more important than ever as both economies seek to recover from the impact of Covid-19," British High Commission said in a statement.

Trade between India and UK touched $15.5 billion with a $2 billion trade surplus in favour of India. India is now the second largest investor in the UK economy. There are 842 Indian companies in the UK, employing more than 110,000 people, which together raised almost £41 billion in revenue last financial year. The combined revenue of Indian companies in the UK has grown by 87% in the last five years, the statement said.

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said: “My first JETCO with India has been an opportunity to take stock of progress made so far between our countries and look at barriers preventing our trading relationship from reaching its full potential. India is an incredibly important partner for the UK. As one of the world’s largest economies and democracies, it is a powerhouse that will play a major role in shaping the 21st Century. Today we agreed to look in detail at a framework for a deeper relationship. At this stage we want to keep all options on the table, including the possibility of a free trade agreement as some point in the future."

UK’s International Trade Minister Ranil Jayawardena also led a business plenary during the JETCO, organised by the UK India Business Council (UKIBC). Ministers spoke with UK and Indian businesses about shared ambition to deepen our economic and commercial partnership with India. Jayawardena also raised the ambition to remove barriers for businesses across a range of sectors including food and drink, healthcare and life sciences, information technology and data, chemicals and services.

“The United Kingdom and India share a strong and enduring bond, strengthened by a modern trading relationship. It’s clear from today that there are huge opportunities to deepen our relationship with India. We want to knock down existing trade barriers, create more good jobs and encourage innovation between two of the greatest democracies in the world. I’m pleased to see our shared ambition in the spotlight today as we boost our trading relationship," Jayawardena said.

