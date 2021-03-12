UK seeks duty cut on Scotch whisky

According to the report, Britain should consider striking ground-breaking deals with India, countries across the Gulf and the Mercosur bloc in Latin America, which will be the largest markets of the future. “We are excited by the prospect of new free trade deals between the UK and some of the fastest-growing economies. By unlocking market access challenges for export powerhouses like the Scotch industry, eliminating high tariffs like India’s 150% basic customs duty, will boost exports, generate investment and support jobs across the UK," Dan Mobley, global corporate relations director, Diageo, was cited as saying in the report.

