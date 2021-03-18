Four hundred cases of the UK, South African and Brazilian strains of the coronavirus have been detected in India so far, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday amid a worrying spike of fresh infections in several parts of the country.

Of the 400 more contagious variants, 158 cases were reported in the last two weeks in the country

As of 4 March, 2021, a total of 242 samples have tested positive for different variants in India, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey said in a written reply to a Rajya Sabha query regarding the total number of people who have been infected with the new strains.

Three new variants of Covid-19, from the UK, South Africa and Brazil, have been reported so far in India, Choubey had said.

The three Covid-19 variants are said to be more contagious or easier to catch. These three mutated virus variants also have the potential to re-infect persons who have been previously infected with SARS-CoV-2, Choubey told the Rajya Sabha, citing findings by World Health Organization.

"No case of re-infection by mutant variants of SARS-CoV-2 virus has been reported from India so far," Choubey added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi reported its first confirmed case of Covid-19 caused by the South Africa variant of the novel coronavirus.

The 33-year-old Covid-19 patient, who has tested positive for the South African variant of the virus causing the disease, is admitted at LNJP Hospital in the city.

The mutant strain of Covid-19 from Britain was first reported in India on 29 December last year in six passengers who had returned from the UK.

Over 23 cr Covid tests conducted in India

As the country witnessing a continuous surge in cases of coronavirus in many of its states, India has tested more than 23 crore coronavirus samples till today.

As many as 23,03,13,163 samples have been conducted so far today, informed a government release.

As per the health ministry statement, the cumulative national positivity rate continues to remain less than 5% and stands at 4.98% today.

On the other hand, the country reaches the fast approaching total vaccination coverage of 4 crore. Around 3,71,43,255 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered through 6,15,267 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

These include 75,68,844 Health Care Workers (HCWs) (1st dose), 46,32,940 HCWs (2nd dose), 77,16,084 FLWs (1st dose) and 19,09,528 FLWs (2nd Dose), 24,57,179 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 1,28,58,680 beneficiaries aged over 60 years.

More than 20 lakh (20,78,719) Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered on day-61 of the vaccination programme till 17 March.

Of the total, 17,38,750 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 28,412 sessions for the first dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 3,39,969 HCWs and FLWs received the second dose of vaccine.

(With agency inputs)

