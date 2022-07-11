The British High Commission in India suggested that in order to avoid delays students should apply for UK visas as soon as possible.
The delay in getting UK visas is causing massive inconvenience for tourists and businesses. And now, students are frustrated with the fact that even student visas are taking 3 weeks to process.
Many have taken to social media to express how the visa delay is affecting their assignments and other commitments.
Muskan Mustaqeem posted that she needs to travel on July 13 to attend a conference in Cambridge and has already submitted biometric and passport on April 26. But, there is no action. “Only one day left. I have already invested my money in tickets and accommodation," said on Twitter.
Adding to this, another student Varadharaju said, My SWV decision made on 16th June 2022 and till today I haven't received my passport. It's been more than 17 working days still waiting for the passport collection mail.
Here is what you should do to avoid student visa delays?
“There is always a significant number of student visa applications in July and August, therefore we encourage student visa applicants to apply for the visa as early as possible to avoid any delays. We are working with the education sector and our commercial partners to get this important message to students," British High Commission in India told Livemint in an exclusive interview earlier.
Here is how to apply for a student visa in the UK?
Apply up to six months in advance.
Submit your biometrics and documents to visa application centre.
Wait for a decision and collect your passport.
Here are the documents that you need to submit?
A current passport or other valid travel documentation
A Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS) from your course provider
You may need to prepare additional supporting documents depending on your personal circumstances.
Proof you have enough money to support yourself and pay for your course - this will vary depending on your circumstances
A valid ATAS certificate if your course and nationality require it
A proof of parental or other legal guardian consent if you’re under 18
Proof of your relationship to your parent or guardian if you’re under 18
Your tuberculosis test results
Written consent for your application from your financial sponsor if you’ve received sponsorship for your course fees and living costs in the last 12 months
