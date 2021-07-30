India has confirmed that it is not on the list of beneficiaries announced by the United Kingdom of 10 million vaccines to Commonwealth and several Asian countries.

"We've just seen the announcement by UK government about donation of 10 million vaccines to the commonwealth and Asian countries. That announcement doesn't cover India as far as I'm aware. But we're ascertaining more details. We'll certainly share updates as soon we have it," said the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi in a press briefing on Thursday.

The UK on Wednesday announced that it would begin donating doses of vaccine soon and the doses would be given to Jamaica, Kenya and other Asian countries.

Talking about India and the European Union (EU) free trade agreements (FTAs), Bagchi said: "India-EU FTA discussions are progressing as per our expectations. India is waiting for formal nominations from European Union's chief negotiator. Formal negotiations are expected to resume after summer break in Europe."

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who visited London last week talked about the need for early removal of restrictions imposed on travel from India and the mutual recognition of COVID vaccination certificates during his discussions.

Bagchi said at the regular media briefing on Thursday that the Foreign Secretary visited the UK on July 23-24 to conduct a review of the comprehensive strategic partnership launched at the India-UK Virtual Summit between the two Prime Ministers on May 4.

The spokesperson said that the Foreign Secretary held detailed meetings with his counterparts and also met a cross-section of opinion builders including think tanks and parliamentarians.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

