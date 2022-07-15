UK to offer 4th COVID vaccine shots to all 50 and over as cases surge1 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2022, 11:07 PM IST
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the COVID vaccine booster campaign would keep our defenses strong over autumn and winter.
In the United Kingdom, everyone who is 50 or over will be offered the fourth dose of the COVID vaccine in the fall, the British government said Friday lowering the age threshold. Previously, all above 65 were offered the fourth dose. The decision has been taken based on U.K.’s independent vaccines adviser about the autumn booster program.