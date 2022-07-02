The UK government said HSBC, Pearson India, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Sons, and Duolingo are supporting this special initiative to celebrate India’s 75th year of independence.
The United Kingdom (UK) has decided to offer 75 scholarships to Indian students in the country's 75th year of Independence. UK government has partnered with leading businesses in India to offer scholarships.
The 75 scholarships will be fully funded for Indian students to study in the UK from September.
Such would be the highest number of fully-funded scholarships given for the one-year master’s programme to date.
In its statement, the UK government said HSBC, Pearson India, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Sons, and Duolingo are supporting this special initiative to celebrate India’s 75th year of independence. The programmes on offer include Chevening scholarships for a one-year master’s programme, with the opportunity to study any subject at any recognised UK university.
In addition to this, the British Council in India is offering at least 18 scholarships for women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) – covering over 12,000 courses across more than 150 UK universities. Along with these, the British Council is also offering six English scholarships.
Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, said, "In India’s 75th year, this is a great milestone together. Thanks to the exceptional support from our partners in industry, I am delighted to announce 75 scholarships for Indian students to experience the best of the UK. Nearly 30% of Chevening scholars in India come from smaller cities or are first-generation students, making this an increasingly diverse programme."
Hitendra Dave, CEO, of HSBC, said, "We’re delighted to partner with Chevening for the ‘Chevening HSBC Scholarship’ programme. Our objective is to encourage young people with potential to become leaders and decision-makers in their fields by leveraging the world-class educational facilities offered under this programme. As a British bank with a significant lineage and legacy in India, we believe we have a meaningful role to play in developing leadership talent in the country."
The announcement comes as British and Indian leaders from international business and government gather in London for the India Global Forum.