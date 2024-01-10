UK to send aircraft carrier strike group to visit India in 2025
The two sides discussed the future of their defence partnership. New Delhi and London agreed to embark on more complex military exercises.
In a move that will strengthen India’s defence ties with the United Kingdom, British defence minister Grant Shapps announced that London will send an aircraft carrier strike group to visit the Indian Ocean Region in 2025. It will also send a high-readiness littoral response group to the region in 2024. The announcement was made as defence minister Rajnath Singh made his first visit to the UK. It was also the first visit to the UK by an Indian defence minister in 20 years.