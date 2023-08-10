UK to slip into recession before 2024 end? Here's what we know2 min read 10 Aug 2023, 05:19 AM IST
High chance of UK recession by 2024, widening inequality, and potential challenges for ruling party in upcoming election.
There is a high possibility that the next UK election will be fought against the backdrop of a recession. The National Institute of Economic and Social Research recently predicted a 60% possibility of recession by the end of 2024 and highlighted the widening of the gap between the prosperous and less well off parts of Britain. The forecast also echoes recent Bank of England assertions that the GDP would remain below pre-pandemic levels “in the medium term."