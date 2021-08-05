The United Kingdom on Thursday decided to put India on the 'amber list' from 'red list' on August 8.

As per the UK government's official website, India will be moved to the amber list on 4 am, Sunday, August 8 (local time).

Earlier in the month of April, the United Kingdom added India to its travel "red list".

If Indian travellers plan to go to the UK for whatever purpose, they must follow amber list rules.

Before travelling to England

Before you travel to England you must:

take a COVID-19 test – you must take the test in the 3 days before you travel to England

book and pay for COVID-19 tests – to be taken after arrival in England

complete a passenger locator form

On arrival in England

On arrival in England you must:

quarantine at home or in the place you are staying for 10 days

take a COVID-19 test on or before day 2 and on or after day 8

Fully UK vaccinated and people under the age of 18 – amber rules

You do not need to quarantine or take a day 8 test after you arrive in England if you are either:

fully vaccinated in the UK or under the UK vaccine programme overseas

under 18 on the day you arrive in England and resident in the UK or in a country with a vaccination programme approved by the UK

part of a UK-approved vaccine trial

You must have had your final dose of the vaccine at least 14 whole days before the date you arrive in England. You still need to book and take a day 2 test.

