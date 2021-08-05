Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >UK eases restrictions on travellers from India: All you need to know

UK eases restrictions on travellers from India: All you need to know

UK eases travel restrictions; moves India from 'red list' to 'amber list'
1 min read . 10:32 AM IST Livemint

  • Indian travellers need to take a Covid-19 test – they must take the test in the 3 days before you travel to England
  • Indian visitors going to UK must quarantine for 10 days

The United Kingdom on Thursday decided to put India on the 'amber list' from 'red list' on August 8.

As per the UK government's official website, India will be moved to the amber list on 4 am, Sunday, August 8 (local time).

Earlier in the month of April, the United Kingdom added India to its travel "red list".

If Indian travellers plan to go to the UK for whatever purpose, they must follow amber list rules.

Before travelling to England

Before you travel to England you must:

  • take a COVID-19 test – you must take the test in the 3 days before you travel to England
  • book and pay for COVID-19 tests – to be taken after arrival in England
  • complete a passenger locator form

On arrival in England

On arrival in England you must:

  • quarantine at home or in the place you are staying for 10 days
  • take a COVID-19 test on or before day 2 and on or after day 8

Fully UK vaccinated and people under the age of 18 – amber rules

  • You do not need to quarantine or take a day 8 test after you arrive in England if you are either:
  • fully vaccinated in the UK or under the UK vaccine programme overseas
  • under 18 on the day you arrive in England and resident in the UK or in a country with a vaccination programme approved by the UK
  • part of a UK-approved vaccine trial

You must have had your final dose of the vaccine at least 14 whole days before the date you arrive in England. You still need to book and take a day 2 test.

