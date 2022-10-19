UK visa for Indians: Want approval within 15 days? This is what British High Commissioner advises2 min read . 05:56 AM IST
The processing time for UK visas significantly exceeded the industry standard of 15 working days due to various reasons.
The processing time for UK visas significantly exceeded the industry standard of 15 working days due to various reasons.
The British High Commission will restart processing visa applications from India to the UK within the allocated 15 days, according to Alex Ellis. The British High Commissioner to India claims that the number of students from India has increased by 89% in comparison to the previous year and that skilled worker visas are being processed more rapidly with a focus on reducing the wait times for visitor visas.
The British High Commission will restart processing visa applications from India to the UK within the allocated 15 days, according to Alex Ellis. The British High Commissioner to India claims that the number of students from India has increased by 89% in comparison to the previous year and that skilled worker visas are being processed more rapidly with a focus on reducing the wait times for visitor visas.
"We are on track to get back to processing India to Great Britain #visa applications within our standard of 15 days," Ellis tweeted on October 18. He said that the focus is on visitor visas “to get them back within 15 days".
"We are on track to get back to processing India to Great Britain #visa applications within our standard of 15 days," Ellis tweeted on October 18. He said that the focus is on visitor visas “to get them back within 15 days".
People reacted enthusiastically to the UK visa application update. “This update truly means a lot. My first priority visa was rejected in Sep 2022. Rectified the errors and applied again on oct 2022. Super delayed to join my work place in bermuda. The 15 days timeline is such a relief," wrote one Twitter user.
People reacted enthusiastically to the UK visa application update. “This update truly means a lot. My first priority visa was rejected in Sep 2022. Rectified the errors and applied again on oct 2022. Super delayed to join my work place in bermuda. The 15 days timeline is such a relief," wrote one Twitter user.
Some complained about prolonged visa delays. “I have applied for uk visitors visa(short term study), and my biometric was held on 06/08/2022. And its been more than 7 weeks and i haven't received anything yet. I'm so worried about my visa (sic)," tweeted one user.
Some complained about prolonged visa delays. “I have applied for uk visitors visa(short term study), and my biometric was held on 06/08/2022. And its been more than 7 weeks and i haven't received anything yet. I'm so worried about my visa (sic)," tweeted one user.
“ I applied for short term study visitor visa and it didn't arrive yet even though it had been 9 weeks since I applied. I had to cancel my application today as I missed the deadline for in-person registration at university. I had to make arrangements to defer my study (sic)," wrote another.
“ I applied for short term study visitor visa and it didn't arrive yet even though it had been 9 weeks since I applied. I had to cancel my application today as I missed the deadline for in-person registration at university. I had to make arrangements to defer my study (sic)," wrote another.
The effects of COVID-19 and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, along with an unusual rise in demand for travel from India to the UK, meant that the processing time for UK visas significantly exceeded the industry standard of 15 working days.
The effects of COVID-19 and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, along with an unusual rise in demand for travel from India to the UK, meant that the processing time for UK visas significantly exceeded the industry standard of 15 working days.
Ellis advised applicants to apply for visas earlier because the UK has good availability in visa application centres. The teams of officials in Delhi, the UK, and other countries across the world are working together to do that, he added.
Ellis advised applicants to apply for visas earlier because the UK has good availability in visa application centres. The teams of officials in Delhi, the UK, and other countries across the world are working together to do that, he added.
“You can help by applying early. You can apply three months in advance. You can use the different services, including the priority visa service and the super priority visa service if you have a particular urgency," Ellis said.
“You can help by applying early. You can apply three months in advance. You can use the different services, including the priority visa service and the super priority visa service if you have a particular urgency," Ellis said.
"Make sure you provide the information requested, not just the information which you want to give. And together, I think we can get right down to the 15-day work service standard by the end of this year," added the British High Commissioner.
"Make sure you provide the information requested, not just the information which you want to give. And together, I think we can get right down to the 15-day work service standard by the end of this year," added the British High Commissioner.
(With ANI inputs)
(With ANI inputs)