UK visa: Relief for Indians as Labour govt overturns Sunak’s migration policy, halts ₹41.5L threshold for THIS Visa

  • The UK's plan to raise the family visa income threshold from £29,000 to £38,700 has been halted by the new government, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said

Written By Sanchari Ghosh
Updated6 Aug 2024, 04:05 PM IST
Cooper further noted that the new government would take a new approach to legal migration
Cooper further noted that the new government would take a new approach to legal migration(Pexels)

In a major shift from Rishi Sunak's immgration policy, the labour government in the UK has recently announced that the British nationals and permanent residents will no longer need to earn at least 41.5 lakh annually to bring family members to the country. 

The UK's plan to raise the family visa income threshold from £29,000 to £38,700 has been halted by the new government, according to Home Secretary Yvette Cooper.

This policy, originally scheduled to take effect in 2025, was introduced earlier this year by former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as a measure to curb record immigration levels.

However, the current government has decided to pause the increase and will seek a review of the family visa policy by the Migration Advisory Committee. Until this review is conducted, the existing £29,000 threshold will remain in place.

Cooper, as reported by the Evening Standard, stated that no further changes will be implemented until the independent public body completes its review.

New government would take a new approach to legal migration: Cooper

Cooper further noted that the new government would take a new approach to legal migration, aiming to increase the skills of the local workforce before recruiting foreign workers.

The new Home Secretary further said that the increasing levels of legal migration over the past few years reflect a “failure” in addressing the labour shortages and other issues within the country’s labor market.

Indians among top visa sponsors

According to UK Home Office statistics, Indians made up the second-highest cohort under the Family Visa category in 2023, with 5,248 visas, following Pakistanis and ahead of Bangladeshis.

The new Labour government has carried forward many of the previous Tory government’s visa restrictions, including those on overseas students and care workers bringing family dependents. Cooper noted the importance of protecting the immigration system from abuse while valuing the economic and academic contributions of international students.

 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Aug 2024, 04:05 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaUK visa: Relief for Indians as Labour govt overturns Sunak’s migration policy, halts ₹41.5L threshold for THIS Visa

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    150.25
    03:48 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    0.45 (0.3%)

    Tata Motors

    1,013.65
    03:59 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -3 (-0.3%)

    Bharat Electronics

    287.30
    03:56 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -2.8 (-0.97%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    166.90
    03:53 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -3.75 (-2.2%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,046.00
    03:29 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    63.5 (6.46%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    93.58
    03:57 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    5.58 (6.34%)

    Firstsource Solutions

    290.05
    03:40 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    14.55 (5.28%)

    Schneider Electric Infrastructure

    787.00
    03:29 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    38.4 (5.13%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue