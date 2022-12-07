UK visa scams on rise: British High Commissioner advise to applicants to avoid traps2 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2022, 05:37 PM IST
There is an increase in visa scams using my name, British high commissioner to India Alex Ellis notified
There is an increase in visa scams using my name, British high commissioner to India Alex Ellis notified
British high commissioner to India Alex Ellis on Wednesday issued an alert for a UK visa scam pointing out that fraudulent visas are on the rise on the internet, which are handed to the applicants using his name. He further advised applicants to remain vigilant in case the deal looks ‘to good to be true.’ The update comes only two days after High Commissioner of India to the UK announced to resumption e-Visa facility in India.