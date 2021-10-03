“We want to work with our friends and allies to create more economic agreements and security agreements. AUKUS is about protecting trade routes and shipping routes specifically with Australia but I want to look at arrangements with India, with Japan and with Canada to expand that security support in the same types of areas," Truss told The Sunday Times in her first major interview since taking over her new role at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}