ISKCON responds to YouTuber's chicken prank at group's veg eatery in London: If ‘Gita could be taught at schools….’

After a video of British YouTuber 'Cenzo' eating chicken from KFC inside ISKCON's vegetarian Govinda's Restaurant in London triggered public outrage, ISKCON London has said that if the Hindu holy book “Gita could be taught at schools and universities”, then such “wanton acts of aggression against innocent persons" would stop.

The incident took place last week at the popular pure vegetarian eatery. Cenzo, who is of African descent, entered the restaurant and asked if meat was served. Upon learning that it wasn't, he proceeded to eat his own KFC takeaway chicken meal at a table there.

He even offered the chicken meal to nearby patrons and staff. The entire incident was captured on camera, and the video went viral on social media.

Soon, Cenzo was removed from the restaurant by the staff.

ISKCON London’s statement In an official statement released on July 20, ISKCON London said: “If the truth of the Gita could be taught at the schools and universities then such wanton acts aggression against innocent persons would cease.”

“Every child should know that we are not these temporary material bodies and minds, rather we are eternal spirit souls and servants of the Supreme Personality of Godhead, Sri Krishna,” it said.

Calling all living beings “spiritual sparks” originating in the Supreme source, ISKCON said all lives are sacred and should be respected.

It further said: “We forgive and sincerely pray for the perpetrators of this undignified act, who due to ignorance are probably unaware or simply don't care about the pain they are causing by making such childish videos.”

“May they awaken to the divine consciousness of seeing all living beings as equal on the spiritual platform, to no longer judge and act based upon superficial considerations, to grow to appreciate the beauty of culture, tradition, moral values and the truth of scripture, and to understand that the real peace formula is in loving devotion to the Supreme,” ISKCON London added.