UKG to digitise Great Places to Work certification, will launch new platform

UKG to digitise Great Places to Work certification, will launch new platform10 min read . Updated: 03 Sep 2022, 05:41 PM IST
- UKG's Chief Belonging Officer, Brian Reaves has confirmed to Live Mint in an exclusive interview that the human capital management firm is in the process of digitising the process of providing Great Places to Work certification to firms
- Reaves feels in order to truly understand how to make an employee feel belonged and not just included, a technology-enabled Life-Work philosophy needs to be adopted by every organisation.