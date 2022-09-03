UKG to digitise Great Places to Work certification, will launch new platform

There is a difference between career and a job! A job is just something you do and then you start reflecting like I can do that anywhere. A career is something that you invest in and hopefully want to be an alumni in the long term. So I think what people are feeling now is, that once the world has been shaken up, people start re-evaluating what’s important. If you haven’t created an environment where they hold you and what you do for them and what they do for you, then they will change! Certainly, I think that for companies if they want to get people back they just have to show up things differently. Really, if they looked at their sentiment surveys from before, those are always leading indicators. People will tell you what’s on your mind or not, if you don’t pay attention all it takes is that significant event and then they will make that change.