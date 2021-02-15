Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >U'khand glacier burst: 54 bodies recovered till now, 179 still missing
U'khand glacier burst: 54 bodies recovered till now, 179 still missing

U'khand glacier burst: 54 bodies recovered till now, 179 still missing

1 min read . 12:19 PM IST ANI

As many as 8 bodies have been recovered from Chamoli's Tapovan tunnel in the Uttarakhand glacier burst incident, said National Disaster Response Force Deputy Commandant Aditya Pratap Singh on Monday.

As many as 8 bodies have been recovered from Chamoli's Tapovan tunnel in the Uttarakhand glacier burst incident, said National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Deputy Commandant Aditya Pratap Singh on Monday.

As many as 8 bodies have been recovered from Chamoli's Tapovan tunnel in the Uttarakhand glacier burst incident, said National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Deputy Commandant Aditya Pratap Singh on Monday.

"A total of 8 bodies have been recovered from here (Tapovan tunnel) so far. Operation is still underway. NDRF is working 24/7. A total of seven bodies have been recovered in Raini, so a total of 15 bodies have been recovered from the two work sites," said NDRF Deputy Commandant.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

End of lockdown? UK's Boris Johnson mulls path out after 15 million vaccinated

2 min read . 02:20 PM IST

Why administering covid-19 shots is so hard

4 min read . 02:18 PM IST

RBI announces Operation Twist worth Rs10,000 crore

1 min read . 02:11 PM IST

SC grants 5-day bail to jailed Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan to meet mother

1 min read . 02:07 PM IST

"A total of 8 bodies have been recovered from here (Tapovan tunnel) so far. Operation is still underway. NDRF is working 24/7. A total of seven bodies have been recovered in Raini, so a total of 15 bodies have been recovered from the two work sites," said NDRF Deputy Commandant.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

End of lockdown? UK's Boris Johnson mulls path out after 15 million vaccinated

2 min read . 02:20 PM IST

Why administering covid-19 shots is so hard

4 min read . 02:18 PM IST

RBI announces Operation Twist worth Rs10,000 crore

1 min read . 02:11 PM IST

SC grants 5-day bail to jailed Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan to meet mother

1 min read . 02:07 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | Why Mumbai’s mojo lies beyond its locals

The Chamoli Police informed that the body count in the glacier burst incident has reached 54. Meanwhile, 179 cases of missing people have been registered at Joshimath Police Station.

"Three bodies were retrieved today from the Tapovan tunnel, taking the body count to 54 so far. Cases of 179 missing people have been registered at Joshimath Police Station till now. Relief and rescue operation continues," said Chamoli Police.

PK Tiwari, Commandant of NDRF on Sunday had said that they are facing a few difficulties in taking out the bodies from the tunnel. Tiwari had said, "Tonnes of the debris is stuck inside the tunnel. There is a limitation to the amount of work that can be done."

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand Police on Sunday had said that the Alaknanda River at Srinagar in Pauri Garhwal is flowing at the normal level, no alert has been issued by the district administration in this regard.

A glacier burst in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand last week, which led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project. (ANI)

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.