U'khand minister refers Indira, Rajiv assassinations not martyrdom but 'accidents'
- Earlier, recalling the moments when he was informed about the assassination of his grandmother and father, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had on Monday said the inciters of violence will never understand that pain.
Martyrdom is not the monopoly of the Gandhi family and the assassinations of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi were "accidents", said Uttarakhand minister Ganesh Joshi on 31 January.
