'UK-India trade deal not a given…': What Rishi Sunak said ahead of G20 Summit

'UK-India trade deal not a given…': What Rishi Sunak said ahead of G20 Summit1 min read 08 Sep 2023, 07:54 PM IST
UK PM Rishi Sunak says India-UK free trade agreement is not guaranteed, stresses need for mutually beneficial terms.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has indicated that the India-UK free trade agreement remains a work in progress. The senior politician said that reaching a final agreement was “not a given" and stressed the need to settle on terms that were beneficial for both countries. Sunak landed in Delhi for the G20 Summit on Saturday and will hold a slew of meetings and interactions over the next two days.