'UK-India trade deal not a given…': What Rishi Sunak said ahead of G20 Summit

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has indicated that the India-UK free trade agreement remains a work in progress. The senior politician said that reaching a final agreement was “not a given" and stressed the need to settle on terms that were beneficial for both countries. Sunak landed in Delhi for the G20 Summit on Saturday and will hold a slew of meetings and interactions over the next two days.

“We've been working towards an ambitious and comprehensive free trade deal, but it's not a given. These things are a lot of work and a lot of time. We need to end up with something that works genuinely for both sides," Mirror quoted him as saying while enroute to India.

“Both Modi ji and I are keen to see a comprehensive and ambitious trade deal concluded between our two countries. Both of us think there is a good deal to be done. But trade deals always take time, they need to work for both countries. Although we have made enormous progress there is still hard work to go...We can't rush it, and I won't rush it," he added in conversation with ANI upon landing.

The two countries had begun negotiating a trade agreement in January last year and subsequently missed several political deadlines. Officials however indicate that progress continues to be made, with some broaching the possibility of a final agreement by the end of this year.

A day before his visit to India, Sunak had also said that London did not intend to change its approach to cutting net migration in order to help secure a deal with New Delhi.

“The prime minister believes that the current levels of migration are too high ... To be crystal clear, there are no plans to change our immigration policy to achieve this free trade agreement and that includes student visas," his spokesperson had told journalists.

(With inputs from agencies)