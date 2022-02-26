OPEN APP
Ukraine crisis: Air India's special flight lands in Romania to evacuate Indians
A special flight of Air India AI-1943 landed at Bucharest in Romania for the evacuation of stranded Indians in Ukraine on Saturday morning.

This is the first special flight that is travelling through another route after the air route to Ukraine was shut down.

The 787 Dreamliner has the capacity to carry 250 passengers and it is expected that at least as many will be brought back to India.

The government is expected to operate such flights to neighbouring countries of Ukraine in order to evacuate stranded Indians in the country.

Further details are awaited. 

