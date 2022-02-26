Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Ukraine crisis: Air India's special flight lands in Romania to evacuate Indians

Ukraine crisis: Air India's special flight lands in Romania to evacuate Indians

The 787 Dreamliner has the capacity to carry 250 passengers
1 min read . 01:25 PM IST Livemint

This is the first special flight that is travelling through another route after the air route to Ukraine was shut down.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A special flight of Air India AI-1943 landed at Bucharest in Romania for the evacuation of stranded Indians in Ukraine on Saturday morning.

A special flight of Air India AI-1943 landed at Bucharest in Romania for the evacuation of stranded Indians in Ukraine on Saturday morning.

This is the first special flight that is travelling through another route after the air route to Ukraine was shut down.

This is the first special flight that is travelling through another route after the air route to Ukraine was shut down.

The 787 Dreamliner has the capacity to carry 250 passengers and it is expected that at least as many will be brought back to India.

The 787 Dreamliner has the capacity to carry 250 passengers and it is expected that at least as many will be brought back to India.

The government is expected to operate such flights to neighbouring countries of Ukraine in order to evacuate stranded Indians in the country.

The government is expected to operate such flights to neighbouring countries of Ukraine in order to evacuate stranded Indians in the country.

Further details are awaited. 

Further details are awaited. 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!