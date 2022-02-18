Full-service carrier Air India took to its official Twitter handle on Friday to announce that it will operate three flights between India- Ukraine to help Indian citizens.

The flights will be operational on 22, 24 and 26 February.

“Air India will operate 3 flights between India-Ukraine(Boryspil International Airport) India on 22nd 24th & 26th FEB 2022 (sic)," wrote Air India.

“Booking open through Air India Booking offices, Website, Call Centre and Authorised Travel Agents (sic)," it added.

This comes even as fears have been sparked after Russia's decision to conduct massive drills of its strategic nuclear forces, a stark reminder of the country's nuclear might.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will personally oversee Saturday's exercise, which will involve multiple practice launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles and cruise missiles, according to a Kremlin spokesperson.

The Russian defence ministry said it planned the manoeuvres some time ago to check the readiness of Russia's military command and personnel, as well as the reliability of its nuclear and conventional weapons.

Meanwhile, shellfire rang out in eastern Ukraine on Friday as the army and Moscow-backed separatists accused each other of provocations.

According to a report by news agency AFP, the frontline between government forces and rebel-held territory in the Lugansk region saw the thud of explosions and damaged civilian buildings.

Russia has demanded that the United States withdraw all forces from NATO members in central and eastern Europe and is turning up the pressure on Ukraine.

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the United Nations that Washington has intelligence showing that Moscow could order an invasion in the "coming days".

Russia has denied it has any such plan and claims to have begun withdrawing some of the 149,000 troops that Ukraine now says are on its borders.

India's stance

India does not have any immediate plan to evacuate its citizens from Ukraine and its focus has been on ensuring their safety rather than on anything "larger", the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing that India has been supportive of an immediate de-escalation of tensions and resolution of the Ukraine crisis through sustained diplomatic dialogue.

He said the Indian embassy in Kyiv has been in touch with the Indian students in Ukraine and that it continued to monitor the situation on the ground.

The embassy on Tuesday advised Indian citizens, especially the students, to temporarily leave that country in view of the "uncertainties of the current situation".

It also asked Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine.

India said at the UN Security Council that "quiet and constructive diplomacy" is the need of the hour and that any step that could escalate the tension should be avoided.

The statement was welcomed by Russia that called it a “balanced, principled and independent approach".

