Ukraine crisis: Here's what India said in emergency session of United Nations

Amid the deteriorating session in Ukraine, India has reiterated its call for the cessation of violence and end hostilities. India has said that all differences can only be abridged through honest, sincere, and sustained dialogues.

In a rare emergency special session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti stated that New Delhi is doing whatever it can to undertake immediate and urgent evacuation efforts of Indian nationals still stranded in Ukraine.

He said India firmly believes that there is no other choice but to return to the path of diplomacy.

"India is deeply concerned that the situation in Ukraine continues to deteriorate. We reiterate our call for an immediate cessation of violence and end to hostilities," Tirumurti said.

Further, Ambassador Tirumurti assured that the Centre is putting all the efforts to bring stranded Indians safely back to the country.

“India is doing whatever it can to undertake immediate and urgent evacuation efforts of Indian nationals who are still stranded in Ukraine. The safety and security of Indian nationals, including a large number of students, remains our top priority," he said.

He noted that the complex and uncertain situation at the border "adversely impacting" the movement of people. And, appealed to address the situation immediately.

Yesterday, India decided to send relief supplies to Ukraine to deal with the humanitarian situation along with its bordering areas.

India thanked all neighbouring countries of Ukraine who have opened their borders for Indian citizens and given all facilities to Indian missions and their personnel to evacuate Indian nationals to their homeland.

In his conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Modi reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of violence and a return to dialogue and expressed India’s willingness to contribute in any way towards peace efforts.

In the telephonic call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, PM Modi appealed for an immediate cessation of violence and called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue.

India had on Friday abstained on a UN Security Council resolution by the US that “deplores in the strongest terms" Russia’s “aggression" against Ukraine.

India, China, and the UAE abstained on the resolution, which received 11 votes in favour by Albania, Brazil, France, Gabon, Ghana, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico, Norway, United Kingdom, and the United States. The resolution on Friday was blocked since permanent member Russia, and President of the Security Council for February used its veto. This led to a procedural resolution in the Council to refer the matter to an emergency special session of the General Assembly.

President of the 76th session of the General Assembly Abdulla Shahid presided over the unprecedented session, only the 11th such emergency session of the General Assembly since 1950.

With the adoption of the UNSC resolution Sunday, it was for the first time in 40 years that the Council decided to call for an emergency special session in the General Assembly.

Following the debate in the session, the General Assembly is expected to vote on a resolution that would condemn Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

While a UNSC resolution condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine would have been legally binding and General Assembly resolutions are not, voting in the 193-member UN body is symbolic of world opinion on the crisis and carry political weight as they represent the will of the entire UN membership.

(With PTI inputs)

