Ukraine crisis: India expresses concern, reiterates path for dialogue

Counsellor Pratik Mathur said from the beginning of the conflict, India has been consistently calling for a complete cessation of all hostilities and advocated the path of peace, dialogue and diplomacy.
India on 12 July has expressed deep concern over the situation in Ukraine and called for a cessation of all hostilities while backing efforts to alleviate the sufferings of the people especially encouraging talks between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.
Speaking at the UNSC Arria-formula meeting on Ukraine, Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN Pratik Mathur said, “India remains deeply concerned over the situation in Ukraine. The conflict has resulted in loss of lives & countless miseries for its people, particularly for women, children & the elderly."
Counsellor Mathur said from the beginning of the conflict, India has been consistently calling for a complete cessation of all hostilities and advocated the path of peace, dialogue and diplomacy.
"With millions becoming homeless & forced to take shelter in neighboring countries. From beginning of conflict, India has been consistently calling for complete secession of all hostilities and advocated the part of peace, dialogue & diplomacy," he further added.
"We support all efforts to alleviate the sufferings of the people of Ukraine especially encouraging talks between Ukraine and the Russian Federation," he said.
He said India believes that no solution can be arrived at the cost of innocent lives.
"We continue to reiterate that the global order is anchored on international law, UN charter and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of states."
This statement comes two days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy dismissed Kyiv's ambassador to Germany on Saturday as well as several other top foreign envoys, the presidential website said.
In a decree that gave no reason for the move, he had announced the sacking of Ukraine's ambassadors to Germany, India, Czech Republic, Norway and Hungary. It was not immediately clear if the envoys would be handed new jobs.
Zelensky had urged his diplomats to drum up international support and military aid for Ukraine as it tries to fend off Russia's February 24 invasion.
More than four and half months since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, civilians have suffered from explosions and missile strikes, particularly in eastern cities including Donetsk, Sloviansk, Makiivka, Oleksandrivka and Yasynuvata, but also in southern oblasts, in Odessa and Mykolaiv.
According to OCHA's latest humanitarian update, while east Ukraine accounts for most of the active warfare, more missile attacks and casualties were reported in the last week in several other regions.
These include eastern Kharkiv and western Khmelnytski oblasts, where civilians and civilian infrastructure have been impacted heavily.
Last week, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India has taken the "right course" on the Ukraine conflict and the most urgent issue is to prevent hostilities from escalating to a level where they only do harm.
While addressing an event on the book 'Modi@20: Dreams meet delivery' in New Delhi today, Jaishankar said that India has adopted the "right course" since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in February.
"The most urgent issue...is to prevent hostilities from escalating to a level where it only does harm," Jaishankar said.
