Regarding the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the ministry of external affairs on Thursday said that the developments are being closely monitored by the Indian Embassy. “Our focus is and remains on Indian citizens, Indian students, Indian nationals rather than anything larger than that," the MEA added.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, as quoted by news agency ANI, “They've issued a couple of advisories. We've set up control rooms. I don't think any decision on evacuation has been taken, our Embassy continues to function normally and provide services to Indian nationals in Ukraine."

“When we issue an advisory, we take on board developments that are happening as well as our assessment of how we can assist our citizens there."

Our focus is and remains on Indian citizens, Indian students, Indian nationals rather than anything larger than that, MEA asserted.

Amid the prevailing situation in Ukraine due to the rising tensions with Russia, India has advised its citizens to temporarily leave Ukraine. And for this, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has removed the curbs on the number of flights that can operated between India and Ukraine under the bilateral air bubble arrangement.

More flights are being planned

Meanwhile, an official said that Indian carriers have been asked to look at having flights to Ukraine due to the increase in demand, adding that the ministry is coordinating with the MEA regarding the same.

On Wednesday, Indian embassy in Kyiv said more flights are being planned in the near future to meet the additional demand.

"The embassy of India has been receiving several appeals about non-availability of flights from Ukraine to India. In this regard, students are advised not to resort to panic, but book the earliest available and convenient flights to travel to India," it had said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies)

