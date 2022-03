An Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft from Poland’s Rzeszow carrying Indian students evacuated from northeastern Ukrainian city Sumy landed at the Hindon air base on Friday afternoon, officials said. The flight, which was conducted by the IAF using its C-17 military transport plane, landed at the air base in Delhi at 12.15 pm, as per news agency ANI report.

This is the second of the three flights being operated by India on Friday -- one each by Air India, IndiGo and the IAF -- from Rzezow to Delhi to bring back 600 students who have recently been evacuated from Sumy.

The first flight had taken off from Rzeszow around 11.30 pm (IST) on Thursday and landed in Delhi at 5.45 am on Friday, officials said.

India has been evacuating its citizens from war-torn Ukraine’s neighbouring countries such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to the Russian military offensive.

Meanwhile, the crisis has escalated with Russian shelling hitting civilian targets in central Ukraine's Dnipro city on Friday, as Moscow's troops edged closer to Kyiv, where officials said the capital was being transformed into a "fortress".

Hundreds of thousands of civilians remained trapped and under fire in Ukrainian cities, including besieged Mariupol, after the first talks between Moscow and Kyiv's top diplomats ended Thursday without any progress.

In the early hours of Friday, Russian war planes carried out what appeared to be the first direct attack on Dnipro, killing one person, emergency services said.

Three air strikes hit a kindergarten, apartment building and a shoe factory, the emergency services statement said.

Elsewhere, the Ukrainian military warned "the enemy is trying to eliminate the defences of the Ukrainian forces around" regions to the west and northwest of the capital "to block Kyiv."

(With inputs from agencies)

