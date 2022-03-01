In order to scale up the ongoing evacuation efforts from Ukraine under Operation Ganga , Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for the Indian Air Force to join the evacuation efforts according to the news agency ANI.

“This will ensure that more people can be evacuated in a shorter time frame. It will also help deliver humanitarian aid more efficiently. Indian Air Force is likely to deploy several C-17 aircraft as part of Operation Ganga from today," the sources added.

Meanwhile, the ninth flight carrying 218 stranded Indian nationals has departed from the Romanian capital Bucharest for New Delhi under Operation Ganga, informed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday.

Ukraine crisis LIVE: Over 70 Ukrainian troops killed in military base shelling

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "We will not rest till our fellow Indians are safe. Ninth Operation Ganga flight departs Bucharest for New Delhi with 218 Indian nationals."

Earlier late on Monday night, another flight from Bucharest with 182 Indian nationals departed for Mumbai.

Meanwhile, at the high-level meeting on Monday evening over the Ukraine crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the entire government machinery is working round the clock to ensure that all Indians there are safe and secure, informed Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

This was the second high-level meeting chaired by the Prime Minister during the day over the prevailing situation in Ukraine. Government sources on Monday said that the 'Special Envoys' including Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (Retd) VK Singh will travel to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate evacuations of stranded Indians amid ongoing Russian military operations in Ukraine.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.