Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday met with the prime minister of the Slovak Republic Eduard Heger and conveyed PM Narendra Modi’s message of gratitude for the help extended in evacuating of Indian citizens particularly students from the war- torn nation of Ukraine.

Kiren Rijiju was in Slovakia as a part of the Operation Ganga which was started to bring back the Indian citizens from Ukraine. "Called on Prime Minister of Slovak Republic HE @eduardheger and conveyed Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji's message, and expressed gratitude for the critical help extended in evacuating back to India the Indian nationals who have come from Ukraine," Kiren Rijiju tweeted.

Called on Prime Minister of Slovak Republic HE @eduardheger and conveyed Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji's message, and expressed gratitude for the critical help extended in evacuating back to India the Indian nationals who have come from Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/X6cRLeaDII — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 4, 2022

On Thursday, Rijiju had interacted with Indian students there and assured them that the government is ensuring their safe return to India.

Meanwhile, Slovak PM Eduard Heger also took to Twitter to share details about his meeting with Kiren Rijiju and tweeted, “Met special envoy @KirenRijiju for evacuation of 🇮🇳 citizens, mostly students, arriving to 🇸🇰 from 🇺🇦. Working 2gether saving lives. 🇷🇺 is putting them at risk & caused a death of 1 🇮🇳 student. I’ve shared my hope we join forces & act #together. It’s not east-west but life-death!

Met special envoy @KirenRijiju for evacuation of 🇮🇳 citizens, mostly students, arriving to 🇸🇰 from 🇺🇦. Working 2gether saving lives. 🇷🇺 is putting them at risk & caused a death of 1 🇮🇳 student. I’ve shared my hope we join forces & act #together. It’s not east-west but life-death! pic.twitter.com/wIXeKNFRCJ — Eduard Heger (@eduardheger) March 4, 2022

As many as 20,000 Indians have left Ukraine since the embassy issued its first travel advisory.

Addressing the special briefing on Operation Ganga, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Friday said that there are more people left in Ukraine.

"During the 24 hours, 18 flights have landed in India with around 4,000 Indians on board. The total number of flights that have landed have been 48, carrying 10348 Indians," Bagchi said.

