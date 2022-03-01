OPEN APP
Ukraine crisis: 'Leave Kyiv urgently', India tells its nationals stuck in Ukraine
The Indian Embassy in Ukraine today issued an advisory in which it said that all Indian nationals including students are advised to leave Kyiv urgently today. Preferably by available trains or through any other means available.

The advisory was issued in light of Russian military operations in Ukraine. A 40-mile convoy of Russian tanks and other vehicles threatened Ukraine's capital Tuesday as an intense shelling attack targeted the country's second-largest city, and both sides looked to resume talks in the coming days aimed at stopping the fighting.

 

The country's embattled president said he believed the stepped-up shelling was designed to force him into concessions.

“I believe Russia is trying to put pressure (on Ukraine) with this simple method," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Monday in a video address. He did not offer details of hourslong talks that took place Monday, but he said Kyiv was not prepared to make concessions “when one side is hitting another with rocket artillery."

