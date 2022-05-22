Ukraine crisis: Modi, Biden to hold 'constructive' talks during bilateral meet

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The bilateral meeting between Joe Biden and Narendra Modi which is set to take place in Tokyo on Tuesday, will include a ‘constructive and straightforward’ dialogue along with a continued discussion on the Ukraine situation
The bilateral meeting between US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi which is set to take place in Tokyo on Tuesday, will include a "constructive and straightforward" dialogue along with a continued discussion on the Ukraine situation.
"It will be a continuation of the conversation they have already had on how we see the picture in Ukraine. They will talk all of that through and this will be similarly constructive and straightforward, while speaking on the US President's bilateral meeting with PM Modi in Japan, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.
Earlier, PM Modi said that he will also hold a bilateral meeting with US President Biden. The Indian prime minister said that the two countries will discuss ways to consolidate the multi-faceted bilateral relations.
PM Modi said, "We will also continue our dialogue on regional developments and contemporary global issues."
India on Saturday again reiterated its call for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Ukraine stating that the path of "diplomacy and dialogue" was the best policy to resolve the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said India's position on Ukraine is amply clear and has been reiterated many times. Right from the time when hostilities began in February, we asked for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the path of diplomacy and dialogue remains the best policy to move forward in this regard.
PM Modi on Sunday also said that during the Quad summit, leaders will once again have the opportunity to discuss various initiatives and issues of mutual interest.
"This evening, I will be leaving for Japan to take part in the second in-person Quad Summit. The leaders will once again have the opportunity to discuss various Quad initiatives and other issues of mutual interest," PM Modi said.
Quad is a grouping of countries, sharing core values of democracy, pluralism and market economy, and its corporations are shaped principally by the goals of promoting peace and stability and prosperity in Indo Pacific.
The formation of the Quad group took place to keep the strategic and significant sea routes in the Indo-Pacific region to be influence free while another main objective of the alliance is to offer financial help to nations with debt in the Indo-Pacific region, Financial Times reported.
China has quite often criticised the security alliance as it sees it as a mechanism to contain its global rise. The country has accused the group of being dedicated to undermining its interests.
