Ukraine crisis: Nearly 16,000 Indians brought back on special flights so far

On Monday, eight special flights are expected to operate from Budapest (5), Suceva (2) and Bucharest (1), bringing in more than 1500 Indians back home
More than 15,900 Indians have been brought back to India from Ukraine's neighbouring countries on special flights so far, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Sunday.
The Aviation Ministry has said that around 2,135 Indians have been brought back today by 11 special civilian flights from Ukraine’s neighbouring countries. It also said that eight flights will bring back over 1,500 Indians tomorrow.
“Under ‘Operation Ganga’ to rescue Indian citizens, 2,135 Indians have been brought back today by 11 special civilian flights from Ukraine’s neighbouring countries. With this, more than 15 thousand 9 hundred Indians have been brought back since the special flights began on 22nd February, 2022," a statment from the ministry read.
The number of Indians airlifted by 66 special civilian flights goes up to 13,852, the ministry said.
So far, the IAF has flown 10 sorties to bring back 2,056 passengers, while taking 26 tonnes of relief load to these countries, as part of Operation Ganga.
Among the special Civilian flights today, nine landed in New Delhi while two reached Mumbai. There were six flights from Budapest, two from Bucharest, two from Rzeszow, and one from Kosice.