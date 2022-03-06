Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Ukraine crisis: Nearly 16,000 Indians brought back on special flights so far

Ukraine crisis: Nearly 16,000 Indians brought back on special flights so far

A number of students who deboarded the flights at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad were seen with their pets.
1 min read . 04:15 PM IST Livemint

  • On Monday, eight special flights are expected to operate from Budapest (5), Suceva (2) and Bucharest (1), bringing in more than 1500 Indians back home

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

More than 15,900 Indians have been brought back to India from Ukraine's neighbouring countries on special flights so far, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Sunday.

More than 15,900 Indians have been brought back to India from Ukraine's neighbouring countries on special flights so far, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Sunday.

The Aviation Ministry has said that around 2,135 Indians have been brought back today by 11 special civilian flights from Ukraine’s neighbouring countries. It also said that eight flights will bring back over 1,500 Indians tomorrow.

The Aviation Ministry has said that around 2,135 Indians have been brought back today by 11 special civilian flights from Ukraine’s neighbouring countries. It also said that eight flights will bring back over 1,500 Indians tomorrow.

“Under ‘Operation Ganga’ to rescue Indian citizens, 2,135 Indians have been brought back today by 11 special civilian flights from Ukraine’s neighbouring countries. With this, more than 15 thousand 9 hundred Indians have been brought back since the special flights began on 22nd February, 2022," a statment from the ministry read.

“Under ‘Operation Ganga’ to rescue Indian citizens, 2,135 Indians have been brought back today by 11 special civilian flights from Ukraine’s neighbouring countries. With this, more than 15 thousand 9 hundred Indians have been brought back since the special flights began on 22nd February, 2022," a statment from the ministry read.

The number of Indians airlifted by 66 special civilian flights goes up to 13,852, the ministry said. 

The number of Indians airlifted by 66 special civilian flights goes up to 13,852, the ministry said. 

So far, the IAF has flown 10 sorties to bring back 2,056 passengers, while taking 26 tonnes of relief load to these countries, as part of Operation Ganga.

So far, the IAF has flown 10 sorties to bring back 2,056 passengers, while taking 26 tonnes of relief load to these countries, as part of Operation Ganga.

Among the special Civilian flights today, nine landed in New Delhi while two reached Mumbai. There were six flights from Budapest, two from Bucharest, two from Rzeszow, and one from Kosice.

Among the special Civilian flights today, nine landed in New Delhi while two reached Mumbai. There were six flights from Budapest, two from Bucharest, two from Rzeszow, and one from Kosice.

On Monday, eight special flights are expected to operate from Budapest (5), Suceva (2) and Bucharest (1), bringing in more than 1500 Indians back home.

On Monday, eight special flights are expected to operate from Budapest (5), Suceva (2) and Bucharest (1), bringing in more than 1500 Indians back home.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!