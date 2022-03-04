Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Ukraine crisis: PM Narendra Modi holds review meet amid evacuation op for students

Ukraine crisis: PM Narendra Modi holds review meet amid evacuation op for students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on the issue. The meeting was attended by Union Ministers S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and other officials
2 min read . 11:43 AM IST Livemint

  • Ukraine crisis: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on the issue. The meeting was attended by Union Ministers S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and other officials

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a meeting to review the Ukraine-related situation amid the evacuation of Indian students from the war torn nation. For the past few days, the Prime Minister has been chairing crucial meetings on the issue.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on the issue. The meeting was attended by Union Ministers S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and other officials.

On Monday the Prime Minister chaired two meetings to review the ongoing efforts under Operation Ganga for the return of Indians from Ukraine amid military operations by Russia.

Another meeting was held on Sunday. The Cabinet Committee on Security had met on February 24 in the wake of Russian military actions in Ukraine.

The Centre has ramped up efforts to evacuate Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine amid heightened tensions.

The government has also deployed 'special envoys' to four countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals.

Meanwhile, three more Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft returned to the Hindan airbase late last night and early morning today carrying 630 Indian nationals from Ukraine, using airfields in Romania and Hungary under Operation Ganga.

The Indian Air Force tweeted, "#OperationGanga Three more #IAF C-17 aircraft returned to Hindan airbase late last night and early morning today carrying Ukraine conflict-affected 630 Indian nationals, using airfields in Romania and Hungary."

Union Minister VK Singh on Friday said that seven flights with 200 Indian citizens on each flight have been sent to India in the last three days.The Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation further informed that some students who reached Warsaw and have their relatives and friends have decided to stay with them and they are safe in Poland.

