Ukraine crisis: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on the issue. The meeting was attended by Union Ministers S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and other officials
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a meeting to review the Ukraine-related situation amid the evacuation of Indian students from the war torn nation. For the past few days, the Prime Minister has been chairing crucial meetings on the issue.
Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on the issue. The meeting was attended by Union Ministers S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and other officials.
The government has also deployed 'special envoys' to four countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals.
Meanwhile, three more Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft returned to the Hindan airbase late last night and early morning today carrying 630 Indian nationals from Ukraine, using airfields in Romania and Hungary under Operation Ganga.
The Indian Air Force tweeted, "#OperationGanga Three more #IAF C-17 aircraft returned to Hindan airbase late last night and early morning today carrying Ukraine conflict-affected 630 Indian nationals, using airfields in Romania and Hungary."
Union Minister VK Singh on Friday said that seven flights with 200 Indian citizens on each flight have been sent to India in the last three days.The Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation further informed that some students who reached Warsaw and have their relatives and friends have decided to stay with them and they are safe in Poland.
