New Delhi: Amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi today wrote a letter to the External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar urging him to take immediate steps to repatriate thousands of Indians from his parliamentary constituency Wayanad stranded in Ukraine .

"A letter has been sent to the Union Minister of External Affairs urging him to take immediate steps to repatriate thousands of Indians from Wayanad stranded in Ukraine," tweeted Gandhi.

Amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv has advised Indian citizens against moving to any of the border checkpoints without prior coordination with government officials at border posts.

So far, a total of 469 Indian nationals have been evacuated from war-hit Ukraine, out of which 250 landed in Delhi on Sunday morning and 219 landed in Mumbai on Saturday evening.

In an advisory to Indian nationals on Saturday, the embassy stressed that the situation at various border checkpoints is sensitive and it is working continuously with Embassies in the neighboring countries for coordinated evacuation of our citizens.

