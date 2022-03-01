With thousands of Indians stranded abroad, a special evacuation flight will be operated on Tuesday for Slovakia amid the ongoing Russian military operations in Ukraine. A SpiceJet flight will depart from New Delhi to Kosice, Slovakia today to bring back the stranded Indian from the war-torn region. Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju will be on-board the flight, travelling as a special envoy of the Indian Government to oversee the evacuation.

The SpiceJet flight is scheduled to depart at 3:30 PM from New Delhi and is scheduled to arrive in Kosice, Slovakia at 7:50 PM IST. The domestic carrier will use Boeing 737 MAX aircraft for the special flight. The aircraft will fly directly to Kosice from Delhi and will return via a technical halt at Kutaisi in Georgia. The aircraft is scheduled to return by 7:40 AM on March 3, Thursday.

Rijiju is among the four cabinet ministers who have been assigned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to oversee the evacuation operation of the stranded Indians. Other ministers deputed to manage evacuations include Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia in Romania and Molodova, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri in Hungary, and Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport Gen (Retd) VK Singh in Poland.

Today's flight will be SpiceJet's second evacuation flight under Operation Ganga. The airline brought back hundreds of evacuees from Budapest on Tuesday morning.

The Union government has launched 'Operation Ganga' to bring back stranded students and Indian citizens from the conflict-torn Ukraine. Special flights are being operated by Air India and other airlines as part of the 'Operation Ganga' mission.

Earlier on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs said that India has evacuated over 8,000 nationals since the initial advisories were issued by the country.

