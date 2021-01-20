This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ukraine in talks with Serum Institute on Covid-19 vaccine supply: Report
1 min read.07:12 PM ISTPavel Polityuk, Reuters
Negotiations are underway with an Indian manufacturer, Serum Institute, which can produce the American Novovax vaccine and has the ability to produce the AstraZeneca vaccine at the moment, deputy Ukrainian health minister said
KYIV :
Ukraine is in talks with Indian medical firm Serum Institute on supplying Covid-19 vaccines, Interfax Ukraine news agency quoted a deputy Ukrainian health minister as saying on Wednesday.
"Negotiations are underway with an Indian manufacturer, Serum Institute, which can produce the American Novovax vaccine and has the ability to produce the AstraZeneca vaccine at the moment," Interfax quoted Ihor Ivashchenko as saying.
India will initially only ship the AstraZeneca vaccine, made by The Serum Institute, the world's biggest vaccine maker, which brands the shot as Covishield.
Ukraine, which registered more that 1.17 million coronavirus cases and 21,258 deaths, has already agreed to buy some vaccines from China and also expects to secure some under the global COVAX programme for poorer countries.