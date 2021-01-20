Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Ukraine in talks with Serum Institute on Covid-19 vaccine supply: Report
Vials of AstraZeneca's COVISHIELD, coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine are seen before they are packaged inside a lab at Serum Institute of India, in Pune, India, November 30, 2020. Picture taken November 30, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Ukraine in talks with Serum Institute on Covid-19 vaccine supply: Report

1 min read . 07:12 PM IST Pavel Polityuk , Reuters

Negotiations are underway with an Indian manufacturer, Serum Institute, which can produce the American Novovax vaccine and has the ability to produce the AstraZeneca vaccine at the moment, deputy Ukrainian health minister said

KYIV : Ukraine is in talks with Indian medical firm Serum Institute on supplying Covid-19 vaccines, Interfax Ukraine news agency quoted a deputy Ukrainian health minister as saying on Wednesday.

Ukraine is in talks with Indian medical firm Serum Institute on supplying Covid-19 vaccines, Interfax Ukraine news agency quoted a deputy Ukrainian health minister as saying on Wednesday.

"Negotiations are underway with an Indian manufacturer, Serum Institute, which can produce the American Novovax vaccine and has the ability to produce the AstraZeneca vaccine at the moment," Interfax quoted Ihor Ivashchenko as saying.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Covid-19 vaccination sites flout infection prevention guidelines issued by WHO

2 min read . 08:25 PM IST

Trump left a letter for Joe Biden before leaving White House: spokesman

1 min read . 08:18 PM IST

Indian Railways renames iconic Howrah-Kalka Mail as 'Netaji Express'

1 min read . 08:16 PM IST

Govt ready to suspend farm laws for 18 months, farmers to consider proposal tomorrow

3 min read . 07:58 PM IST

"Negotiations are underway with an Indian manufacturer, Serum Institute, which can produce the American Novovax vaccine and has the ability to produce the AstraZeneca vaccine at the moment," Interfax quoted Ihor Ivashchenko as saying.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Covid-19 vaccination sites flout infection prevention guidelines issued by WHO

2 min read . 08:25 PM IST

Trump left a letter for Joe Biden before leaving White House: spokesman

1 min read . 08:18 PM IST

Indian Railways renames iconic Howrah-Kalka Mail as 'Netaji Express'

1 min read . 08:16 PM IST

Govt ready to suspend farm laws for 18 months, farmers to consider proposal tomorrow

3 min read . 07:58 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

He gave no further details.

India will initially only ship the AstraZeneca vaccine, made by The Serum Institute, the world's biggest vaccine maker, which brands the shot as Covishield.

Ukraine, which registered more that 1.17 million coronavirus cases and 21,258 deaths, has already agreed to buy some vaccines from China and also expects to secure some under the global COVAX programme for poorer countries.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.