Ukraine invasion: SBI expects rupee at low of 77.5, CAD at 3.5% if oil boils

SBI's group chief economic adviser expects the Indian rupee to plummet to a new low of 77.5 against the dollar by June, however, marginal improvement to 77 is seen by Dec-end.
Ghosh pointed out some impact of wild see-sawing of crude oil prices on current account deficit (CAD), inflation, and GDP.
The Kremlin's war against Ukraine has led markets into chaos and fear of global economic fallout including India. However, at home, markets are on a recovery path with hopes for a possible ceasefire between the two countries, but if Ukraine's war lingers then the Indian rupee may move to a fresh record low and some heats could also be witnessed in terms of economy as well. Largest lender SBI's group chief economic adviser Soumya Kanti Ghosh outlined an alarming impact on India if the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war dawdles.
To begin with the forex market, the rupee including a basket of currencies has taken a massive hit since the Ukraine invasion and fresh economic sanctions on Russia. In the emerging market currency, the rupee is the worst hit.
SBI's group chief economic adviser expects the Indian rupee to plummet to a new low of 77.5 against the dollar by June, however, marginal improvement to 77 against the greenback is expected by end-December.
"The near-term outlook for the rupee remains challenging until geopolitical tensions moderate. With uncertainties being high, this can further dampen portfolio inflows, which have already been in reverse gear so far in 2022 with outflows worth USD 12 billion," Ghosh said in a PTI report.
He added that even if the Russia-Ukraine issue drags on for now, though the rupee is likely to trade in an elevated zone, the FY23 average should not be higher than 76-78, with an appreciating bias.
Furthermore, Ghosh pointed out some impact of wild see-sawing of crude oil prices on current account deficit (CAD), inflation, and GDP. According to him, every USD 10 per barrel increase in Brent prices - will result in an increase in inflation by 20-25 basis points, widen the CAD by 35 basis points of GDP, increase fiscal deficit by 8 basis points, and lower GDP by 15-20 basis points.
Ghosh expects India's CAD at 3.5% if crude oil trades at $ 130 per barrel, pulling down growth to 7.1%. Notably, Ghosh explains that if FY23 average oil price jump to $100 per barrel, then the country's CAD will see pullback in growth to 7.6% from 8% estimated earlier, inflation to rise to 5% from earlier 4.5%, the current account gap to increase $86.6 billion or 2.5% of GDP.
Moreover, Ghosh said in his note stated, in that case, inflation will trend at 5.7%, and GDP growth will come down to 7.1%.
