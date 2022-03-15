Ukraine invasion: SBI expects rupee at low of 77.5, CAD at 3.5% if oil boils

The Kremlin's war against Ukraine has led markets into chaos and fear of global economic fallout including India. However, at home, markets are on a recovery path with hopes for a possible ceasefire between the two countries, but if Ukraine's war lingers then the Indian rupee may move to a fresh record low and some heats could also be witnessed in terms of economy as well. Largest lender SBI's group chief economic adviser Soumya Kanti Ghosh outlined an alarming impact on India if the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war dawdles.

