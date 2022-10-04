Ukraine officials slam Elon Musk for Twitter poll on Russia war

Elon Musk through its official Twitter handle tried out a Twitter poll to end the Russian actions in Ukraine. He floated a number of ideas to solve the conflict, asking his followers to vote 'yes' or 'no' on his proposals, which included formally allowing Russia to annex Crimea.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy along with other officials slammed Tesla CEO Elon Musk for his tweets advising on how to bring about "peace" amid the ongoing war between Moscow and Kyiv.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy along with other officials slammed Tesla CEO Elon Musk for his tweets advising on how to bring about "peace" amid the ongoing war between Moscow and Kyiv.
Musk through its official Twitter handle tried out a Twitter poll to end the Russian actions in Ukraine. He floated a number of ideas to solve the conflict, asking his followers to vote "yes" or "no" on his proposals, which included formally allowing Russia to annex Crimea.
Musk through its official Twitter handle tried out a Twitter poll to end the Russian actions in Ukraine. He floated a number of ideas to solve the conflict, asking his followers to vote "yes" or "no" on his proposals, which included formally allowing Russia to annex Crimea.
"Russia is doing partial mobilization. They go to full war mobilization if Crimea is at risk. Death on both sides will be devastating. Russia has >3 times the population of Ukraine, so victory for Ukraine is unlikely in total war. If you care about the people of Ukraine, seek peace," the billionaire further tweeted.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Russia is doing partial mobilization. They go to full war mobilization if Crimea is at risk. Death on both sides will be devastating. Russia has >3 times the population of Ukraine, so victory for Ukraine is unlikely in total war. If you care about the people of Ukraine, seek peace," the billionaire further tweeted.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Ukrainian former Ambassador to Germany Andrij Melnyk, irked over Musk's comments, lashed out at the billionaire.
Ukrainian former Ambassador to Germany Andrij Melnyk, irked over Musk's comments, lashed out at the billionaire.
"Fuck off is my very diplomatic reply to you," Melnyk said in a Tweet. "The only outcome that now no Ukrainian will EVER buy your f...ing tesla crap. So good luck to you," he said in another tweet.
"Fuck off is my very diplomatic reply to you," Melnyk said in a Tweet. "The only outcome that now no Ukrainian will EVER buy your f...ing tesla crap. So good luck to you," he said in another tweet.
While Zelenskyy tweeted offering two responses: one who supports Ukraine, one who supports Russia: “Which @elonmusk do you like more?"
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
While Zelenskyy tweeted offering two responses: one who supports Ukraine, one who supports Russia: “Which @elonmusk do you like more?"
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin formally announced the annexation of four regions - Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia and claimed that "this is the will of millions of people."
Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin formally announced the annexation of four regions - Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia and claimed that "this is the will of millions of people."
The pro-Kremlin leaders of the annexed territories claimed the regions voted in favour of becoming part of Russia in referendums that Western capitals and international organizations did not recognize.
The pro-Kremlin leaders of the annexed territories claimed the regions voted in favour of becoming part of Russia in referendums that Western capitals and international organizations did not recognize.
On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help in defending themselves. What followed the military operation was a slew of sanctions imposed by the western countries targeting the Russian economy.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help in defending themselves. What followed the military operation was a slew of sanctions imposed by the western countries targeting the Russian economy.