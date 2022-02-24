Crisis and creativity almost go hand-in-hand. Over the centuries world over, whenever tragedy strikes, we have seen art flourish. And, the Russia and Ukraine crisis, cannot be an exception.

As Russia declares war against the country raining missiles and driving tanks, the Ukraine government's official Twitter handle posts a caricature that shows Nazi leader Adolf Hitler stroking Russian President Vladimir Putin's cheeks in adoration. The caricature, however, has been posted without any text.

Moreover, as some Twitterati refer to it as meme, the official handle said, “This is not a ‘meme', but our and your reality right now."

See Post:

After weeks of denying plans to attack neighbouring Ukraine, Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast on Thursday.

Russia launched a barrage of missile, artillery and air attacks early today, while Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said that the capital, Kyiv, was being targeted and urged citizens to go to shelters. Ukraine’s border guard said that it was being shelled from five regions, including from Crimea in the south and Belarus to the north, and that Russian forces had crossed into the country.

The European Union said it will freeze Russian assets, halt access of its banks to the European financial market and target "Kremlin interests" over its "barbaric attack".

US President Joe Biden, meanwhile, pledged "severe" G7 sanctions over what he called Putin's "premeditated war".

