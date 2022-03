Amid ongoing conflict with Russia, Ukrainian President Zelensky said he informed India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on countering Russia's aggression. Earlier today, the two leaders spoke on phone for around 35 minutes. It was the second telephonic conversation between Modi and Zelenskyy after the conflict began in Ukraine.

"Informed Indian PM Modi about Ukraine countering Russian aggression. India appreciates the assistance to its citizens during the war and Ukraine's commitment to direct peaceful dialogue at the highest level, Zelensky said.

"Grateful for the support to the Ukrainian people," he added.

PM Modi during the phone conversation sought his counterpart's support in evacuation of Indian students stuck in northeastern Ukraine's Sumy city.

An official statement said Modi expressed deep concern about the ongoing conflict and resultant humanitarian crisis and reiterated his call for immediate cessation of violence.

It said Modi noted that India has always stood for peaceful resolution of issues and direct dialogue between the two parties.

The prime minister thanked Ukrainian authorities for their facilitation in evacuating more than 20,000 Indian citizens from Ukraine.

"He expressed deep concern for safety and security of Indian students still remaining in Ukraine and emphasised the need for their quick and safe evacuation," it said.

